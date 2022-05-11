Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $501.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.