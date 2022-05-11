CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 13,268 Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

