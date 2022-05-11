Clarus Group Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 5,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Apple by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $191,814,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

