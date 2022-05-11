Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.