Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 310.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,073.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 116,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

