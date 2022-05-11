Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $227.00

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.81), with a volume of 111880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.90).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSP shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 463.78 ($5.72).

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

