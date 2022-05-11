Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

