Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $145.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.79), with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.82).

DEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £645.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

