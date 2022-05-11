Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

