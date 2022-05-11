Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

