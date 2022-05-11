EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,876,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

