EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

