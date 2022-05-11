Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,155 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.77.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

