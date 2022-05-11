Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,221 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.