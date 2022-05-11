Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,332 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

