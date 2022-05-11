Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 105,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $68.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.