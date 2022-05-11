Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,961 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE AIT opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,530,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.