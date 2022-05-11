Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,955 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

