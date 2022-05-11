Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

