Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

