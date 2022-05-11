Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

