Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 972,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.00 ($3.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.47) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

