Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,896,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.