Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

GDXJ opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

