Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

BYD stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

