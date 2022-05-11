Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.49% of Principal Quality ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ PSET opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $60.65.
