Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cactus worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Cactus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Cactus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cactus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WHD opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

