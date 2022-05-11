Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 316.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29.

