Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Zscaler by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

