Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of National Vision worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $9,447,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

