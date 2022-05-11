Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,266,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,178,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.72. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

