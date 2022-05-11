Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000.

EPRF stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

