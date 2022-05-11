Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

