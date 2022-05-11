Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

