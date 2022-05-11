Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

