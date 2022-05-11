Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

