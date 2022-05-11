Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,199 shares of company stock worth $1,711,448. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.