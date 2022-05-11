Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.08% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period.
Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.