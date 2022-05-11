Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.08% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

