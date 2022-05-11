Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,402 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.