Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,454 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 25,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Teradata by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

