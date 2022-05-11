Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Belden worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Belden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Belden by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Belden by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.33. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Belden’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

