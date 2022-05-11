Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth $9,984,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of SPXL opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

