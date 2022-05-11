Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of CTS worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. CTS’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

