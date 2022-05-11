Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,416 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MYTE stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $862.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

