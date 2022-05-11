Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

