Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

