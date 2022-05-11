First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of First Merchants worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

