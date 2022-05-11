First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,838 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of International Bancshares worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Bancshares by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.