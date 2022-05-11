First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

