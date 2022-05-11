First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,510 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

